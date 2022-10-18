Local Influencer Donates $10K to Boys and Girls Club

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local influencer, Terrell Wade, gave back in a big way, by donating $10,000 to his local Boys and Girls Club.

Wade, who goes by The Wade Empire on social media said, “Giving back is an important and essential aspect of growth.”

The Boys and Girls Club played a huge role in his life. “When I was younger, summer after summer my brother and I would ride our bikes 2 miles to our nearest club and back home. It was a big part of my childhood and where I spent most of my time during the summer,” said Wade. “I enjoyed my time so much that I ended up becoming a staff member for a few years when I got older. Definitely a full circle experience to say the least.”

Michigan native and Michigan State University alumni, Wade, grew his social media to over 1 million followers on TikTok and over 300k followers on Instagram by primarily creating hilarious and relatable workplace videos under the name @TheWadeEmpire. “It’s been an extremely successful career move for me becoming a content creator and seeing the rise in popularity for my brand.”

Wade said, “Without the Boys and Girls Club I don’t know what my summers would be like as a young teen and I could be a completely different person now. I want to be able to help make sure that this program continues to grow and provide other young children and teens with a SAFE space to learn, grow, make friends, and ultimately have fun. So that is why I am donating $10,000 to this organization because it has meant a great deal to me, and I want it to continue on so that the next kid can have similar or even better experience than I did. It is a blessing to be a blessing.”

He hopes that his success as “TheWadeEmpire” continues to grow and that it will help him join the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame, which includes pro-athletes, business leaders, and award-winning actors, such as Denzel Washington and Shaquille O’Neal.

