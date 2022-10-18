Now Desk: Snow arrives in Michigan and celebrating a classic treat
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews the gusty winds that are possible for Tuesday and where the snow has already fallen.
Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the possibility of new condos coming to Delta Township, Toys ‘R Us returns - in a way, and how to celebrate a classic treat. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 18, 2022
- Average High: 60º Average Low 41º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
- Lansing Record Low: 17° 1896
- Jackson Record High: 83º 1920
- Jackson Record Low: 18º 1976
