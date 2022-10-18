Now Desk: Cold and breezy Tuesday, and a luxury brand goes electric

Rolls-Royce Spectre, the first Electric Super Coupe and first EV from the leading luxury brand....
Rolls-Royce Spectre, the first Electric Super Coupe and first EV from the leading luxury brand. This is the company's first EV as it begins its journey to be all-electric by 2030.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and looks at the windy day ahead and if we’ll expect any accumulation of snow.

We talk about actor Daniel Craig getting the same honor as his iconic James Bond character, a luxury brand going electric, and a new pizza item. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 18, 2022

  • Average High: 60º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
  • Lansing Record Low: 17° 1896
  • Jackson Record High: 83º 1920
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1976

