Lansing police seek missing 78-year-old woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Mary Ann Martin, a 78-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Police describe Martin as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Mary Ann Martin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

