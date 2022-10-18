Lansing police seek missing 78-year-old woman

Mary Ann Martin
Mary Ann Martin(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Mary Ann Martin, a 78-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Police describe Martin as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Mary Ann Martin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

