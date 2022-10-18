Lansing Police Chief discusses training following shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When Lansing Police officers first arrived at the area of W Malcolm X and Buffalo on October 4, they were responding to calls of teenagers shooting guns.

However, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee tells News 10 that situations can change fast and they have to be ready to respond to those changes.

“I think the most important thing that I need to explain, and I want people to understand is that we train very hard,” Chief Sosebee said. “We train in alternative ways to give the officers as many options as possible to have a positive result at the end of a situation.”

Chief Sosebee admits training looks a lot different than it used to.

Now officers need to know how to handle every situation and sometimes that means calling for their own help to get the best outcome.

“The key is talking - not only talking but listening,” Chief Sosebee said. “What is the person saying what does the person need? Maybe it’s not a police officer - maybe it’s a clinical professional that needs to come and assess that situation.”

That’s what happened on October 4 as police arrived to speak with Terrence Robinson while serving a search warrant.

“We just need to come in and search the house, that’s all,” police can be overheard saying in newly released body cam footage.

When the situation escalated, they called for backup to cool down the situation.

“For example, the gun - a gun involved in something - or whether or not it’s just something, and if that’s the case then we need to talk about more of the de-escalation process.”

On October 4, Lansing Police called for the Lansing Police Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team.

However, the video shows that Robinson started shooting at officers.

“In our line of work, things happen very rapidly,” Chief Sosebee said. “We arrive at a scene that we think is something and it quickly escalates and turns into something that they weren’t sent there for originally, and those officers have to make those decisions very quickly.”

The chief tells News 10 that training doesn’t stop once officers get their badges. It continues and is constantly evolving so they can respond to these situations better.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Prosecutors will decide if the officers are charged or not.

News 10 will let you know when that decision is made.

