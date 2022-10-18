Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the other vehicle was driven by a 50-year-old woman, who had her 15-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

All three were transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old woman sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The 15-year-old girl and the 49-year-old are expected to survive.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

