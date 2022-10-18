Jackson College Drumline joins the Detroit Lions Drumline for Percussion Concussion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drumlines from East Jackson, Jackson, Lumen Christi, Mason, Michigan Center, Napoleon, Northwest, Springport, and Western high schools will be performing at the Percussion Concussion event on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The drumlines will be joining the Detroit Lions Drumline on the Potter Center’s Harold Sheffer Music Hall stage.

Jackson native and Western High graduate, Jack Tallman, participated in the first Percussion Concussion in 2010, and now leads the Jackson College drumline. “I think this event is a positive thing for the Jackson Community in that so many local groups attend and cheer each other on,” Tallman said. “I also think that getting to do workshops with professional musicians such as the Lions Drumline is a very rare opportunity, so having the Percussion Concussion bring everyone together is special.”

Tallman is now a member of the Lions Drumline and enjoys the rehearsal process with the separate groups leading up to the Percussion Concussion. “This entire activity has given so much to me, so it is the greatest honor possible to get to come to teach something that was so formative to me.”

This year’s Percussion Concussion tickets are $10 and will be available from the Potter Center Box Office or at the door.

Ticket information can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.