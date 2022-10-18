Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at age 95

Irene Bronner passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was 95.
Irene Bronner passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was 95.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WILX) - Irene Bronner, the matriarch, and originator of Frankenmuth’s Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland died at age 95.

Irene died on Sunday, Oct. 16, joining her late husband Wally Bronner, who died 14 years prior in 2008, according to her obituary. She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools and in Buena Vista.

The Bronner’s started the world’s largest Christmas store in 1951. By the time the couple constructed their first building in 1954, they “were definitely in the spirit of Christmas – half of their sign shop was dedicated to Christmas decorations,” Bronner’s website added.

Irene is survived by four children, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church.

