Ionia County takes back unwanted prescription drugs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Belding Police Department, Lake Odessa Police Department, Portland Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

This initiative will address public safety and public health issues.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse, according to the Ionia Health Department. They also said that rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

You can bring your pills for disposal to one of the following locations:

Belding Police Department 120 Pleasant St, Belding, MI 48809

Lake Odessa Police Department 839 4th Ave, Lake Odessa, MI 48849

Portland Police Department 773 E. Grand River Ave, Portland, MI 48875

Please note that sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Collection sites will follow applicable COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

You can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

More information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about Take Back Day can be found here.

