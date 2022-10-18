Ingham County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of familiar phone scam

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t accept Apple gift cards for any reason.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses of a phone scam.

According to authorities, someone is impersonating law enforcement and calling people. The scammer is using Cpt. Andy Daenzer’s name and is requesting payment to remove a warrant or some other similar story.

Related: Attorney General Nessel didn’t ask you for a gift card

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said it will never call someone to request money and that it doesn’t accept Apple gift cards for any reason.

They directed residents to the official Federal Trade Commission website for information on how to recognize scams.

If this sounds familiar, these types of phone scams have occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Related: ‘Did not come from the Department of Attorney General’ -- Dana Nessel warns of imposter Facebook poster

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

