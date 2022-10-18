Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy

FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the Conception dive boat is seen along the coast near the Santa Barbara, Calif., harbor. A federal grand jury has issued a new indictment against the dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast.(AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grant jury has issued a new indictment against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast.

The new indictment was filed Tuesday. It comes more than a month after a judge threw out the original case because it failed to specify that Captain Jerry Boylan acted with gross negligence aboard the Conception during one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.

He is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

His federal public defenders did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
One person injured in car versus semi-truck crash in Jackson County
Trenton Ganton
Teen charged with attempted murder, arson in Jackson house fire

Latest News

Jabin Wade, 19, said he's lucky to be alive after a stray bullet struck him in the back of the...
Teen says he’s lucky to be alive after stray bullet struck him in the back of his neck
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game