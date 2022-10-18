Gas prices down due to low demand, AAA says

Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While the price of groceries and other goods skyrocket, gas is declining.

The fears of a global economic recession have led to a drop in the price of crude oil. It is down $7.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased nationally last month as well.

The national average for gas dropped by three cents over the last week. It is down to $3.88, according to AAA.

It is still 20 cents higher than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.

You can see the biggest decreases in California, where it is down a whopping 28 cents, along with Wisconsin, Oregon and Nevada.

Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Arkansas have the least expensive gas in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
Jackson Fire Department responds to fire on Seymour Avenue
Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting
Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

Latest News

Rebecca Ridenour helped a new mom receive life-saving care
E.W. Sparrow Hospital nurse receives Speak Up Award
A Boy Scouts troop was rescued after bad conditions left them stranded at their campsite....
Stranded Boy Scouts troop airlifted out of forest
Scott Gray is shown here before the attack that bloodied his face.
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says
State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers airlift Boy Scouts out of stranded campsite