Former Michigan Speaker Lee Chatfield reportedly under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former Republican Speaker of the House is under investigation for reportedly running a “criminal enterprise.”

That’s according to a report from The Detroit News, who obtained an affidavit involving witness interviews.

The newspaper said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is looking into possible embezzlement, bribery, campaign finance violations, tax evasion, misconduct in office and drug use.

Lee Chatfield served in the state legislature from 2015-20. The former Republican lawmaker has not been charged with any crimes.

The investigation was launched in January after Chatfield’s sister-in-law accused the former House Speaker of sexually abusing her when she was 15 years old. Chatfield has said in the past that the affair was consensual.

In an email sent to News 10, the Attorney General’s Office said the documents were released in error and are currently being suppressed by a judge’s orders. They added that the Department of the Attorney General does not comment on ongoing investigations.

In an email statement to News 10, Chatfield’s attorney - Mary Chartier - said Chatfield “vehemently denies the allegations. Affidavits and reports can be based on rumors, speculation, and outright falsehoods told to the police.”

The latest development has some lawmakers renewing their call for an investigation into the alleged misconduct.

In February, News 10 cameras were rolling when Michigan State Police searched the Bath Township home of Rob and Anne Minard, who worked for Chatfield when he was Speaker.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.