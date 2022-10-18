First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another repeat of clouds and showers. Winds still gusting with temps low to mid 40s. We will keep a few showers overnight and still a possibility of a few snowflakes. Lows will drop back to the mid 30s.

As the upper level low slowly heads east out of the Great Lakes the next twenty four hours, we will see improvement. Wednesday will start with a few showers. Winds will still be gusty. As winds change to the west we will get clouds to break in the afternoon. Highs again in the mid 40s.

Thursday will start out with some clouds but turn partly cloudy. That sunshine will get us into the 50s. Friday is even better. With a gusty southwest wind and sunshine we bring back milder air up in the 60s and above normal. The winds continue into the weekend so will the sunshine. Look for highs to range from 70 degrees to the lower 70s all weekend and Monday. We could call it Indian Summer.

Showers are back early next week and we will cool off to more normal high temps in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

With fall colors reaching their peak around Mid-Michigan by this weekend, there isn’t a much better opportunity to venture out and enjoy the scenery during the beautiful weather. Places like cider mills, pumpkin patches and golf courses will be packed throughout the weekend, and rightly so.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 18, 2022

Average High: 60º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1910 and 1938

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1896 and 1976

Jackson Record High: 83º 1920

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1976

