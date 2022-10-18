Firefighters wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(Credit: National Cancer Institute)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters are wearing pink to spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month while selling shirts to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Announced by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) on Tuesday, throughout the month of October, firefighters across the U.S. and Canada will be wearing pink T-shirts on duty or in their communities while selling shirts to raise money for cancer organizations for research and awareness.

According to the IAFF, firefighters are at an increased risk for numerous cancers as they can be directly linked to chemicals found in smoke and other materials regularly present in fires.

“While more studies must be conducted, female firefighters also face the risk of occupational diseases like breast cancer,” the IAFF said in a statement.

The IAFF said one in eight women is diagnosed each year in the U.S. and Canada with breast cancer and an estimated 316,450 new cases are expected by the end of 2022.

