E.W. Sparrow Hospital nurse receives Speak Up Award

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A registered nurse, Rebecca Ridenour at E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) has been honored with the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating on behalf of patient and caregiver safety.

Ridenour was treating a newborn at the hospital when she noticed the baby’s mother did not look well. The nurse checked the mom’s blood pressure, which was extremely high. Ridenour immediately contacted other caregivers and worked quickly to arrange the mother’s admission to the hospital. Mom was later diagnosed with preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can lead to serious health problems during pregnancy or soon after childbirth.

Ridenour’s actions potentially prevented seizure, stroke, or death for the patient, according to Sparrow Hospital.

“When we as humans stop speaking up, that means we have given up, and all hope is lost,” said Ridenour, a Sparrow nurse for three years. “Therefore, please don’t be silent.”

High blood pressure disorders like preeclampsia during pregnancies and the postpartum period are a leading cause of maternal illness and death in the U.S.

The Speak Up Award is given quarterly to a Sparrow caregiver or team for speaking up on behalf of patient and caregiver safety.

