East Lansing seeks public input on Valley Court Park renovations

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in East Lansing are looking for the public’s input on what changes should be done at Valley Court Park.

Related: Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism

The city was awarded $1 million from the Michigan Economic Development Association in June. The money will be used for upgrades and renovations at the park, including a new pavilion, restrooms and storage.

The next public comment session will take place Nov. 3 at the Valley Court Community Center. More information on the event can be found here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
Trenton Ganton
Teen charged with attempted murder, arson in Jackson house fire
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

Former Michigan Speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
9/11 first responders at greater risk for blood cancer
Your Health: 9/11 first responders at greater risk for blood cancer
In Michigan’s 7th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin is running against...
DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District
Walberg was first elected to congress 11 years ago. Goldberg is an attorney from New Buffalo.
DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District