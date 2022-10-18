East Lansing seeks public input on Valley Court Park renovations
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in East Lansing are looking for the public’s input on what changes should be done at Valley Court Park.
Related: Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism
The city was awarded $1 million from the Michigan Economic Development Association in June. The money will be used for upgrades and renovations at the park, including a new pavilion, restrooms and storage.
The next public comment session will take place Nov. 3 at the Valley Court Community Center. More information on the event can be found here.
Read next:
- 11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles
- Commercial-grade projector stolen from closed Ionia drive-in
- Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at age 95
- One person injured in car versus semi-truck crash in Jackson County
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.