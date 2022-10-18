East Lansing seeks public input on Valley Court Park renovations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in East Lansing are looking for the public’s input on what changes should be done at Valley Court Park.

The city was awarded $1 million from the Michigan Economic Development Association in June. The money will be used for upgrades and renovations at the park, including a new pavilion, restrooms and storage.

The next public comment session will take place Nov. 3 at the Valley Court Community Center. More information on the event can be found here.

