DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running for Michigan’s 5th congressional district is Republican incumbent Representative Tim Walberg, facing Democrat Bart Goldberg in the November election.

Walberg was first elected to congress 11 years ago. Goldberg is an attorney from New Buffalo.

If you had asked Bart Goldberg two years ago what he’d be doing in 2022, running for congress again probably wouldn’t have been on the attorney’s mind. But he says 2020 changed everything.

“I was so concerned about the fate of our country, I just felt like democracy was hanging on by a thread,” Goldberg said. “Then January 6 happened.”

Goldberg moved to Michigan after earning his law degree and starting his own real estate law firm. The Democrat says he didn’t like what he saw happening in Washington, D.C., so he decided he wanted to be the change.

“I felt like I had to do it,” Goldberg said. “So I’ve taken six months off of my life and I’m running for congress.”

In a few weeks, he’ll face incumbent Republican congressman Tim Walberg at the polls.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to move America back in the right direction,” said Walberg. “We saw that taking place two years ago. it’s all changed now.”

Before starting his political career in 1983, Walberg was a minister. He says it’s his conservative values that keep him running.

Walberg says he thinks the economy is a big issue facing voters this election.

“It’s not necessarily the inflation, that’s what’s results. but people see it as the cost of living and that’s impacting them every which way and form.”

Walberg says voters want to see security at home and at the border, adding his support of farmers.

“Let’s make sure we take care of it at home first, so we can ultimately supply the world.”

Goldberg is a supporter of vocational schools and unions.

“Strongly pro-union,” Goldberg said. “We’ve really got to boost the middle class that way. I’m a big proponent of the pro act. I support the $15 an hour minimum wage.”

When it comes to abortion, Walberg and Goldberg stand firm in their beliefs.

“My strong position is that I’m pro-choice,” said Goldberg.

“The only limited exception I would give is in the case of the life of the mother, clear life of the mother,” said Walberg. “Not the health, but the life of the mother.”

One thing they can agree on is that change has to happen, and it starts at the polls.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.