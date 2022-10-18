DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District

Walberg was first elected to congress 11 years ago. Goldberg is an attorney from New Buffalo.
By Claudia Sella
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running for Michigan’s 5th congressional district is Republican incumbent Representative Tim Walberg, facing Democrat Bart Goldberg in the November election.

Walberg was first elected to congress 11 years ago. Goldberg is an attorney from New Buffalo.

If you had asked Bart Goldberg two years ago what he’d be doing in 2022, running for congress again probably wouldn’t have been on the attorney’s mind. But he says 2020 changed everything.

“I was so concerned about the fate of our country, I just felt like democracy was hanging on by a thread,” Goldberg said. “Then January 6 happened.”

Goldberg moved to Michigan after earning his law degree and starting his own real estate law firm. The Democrat says he didn’t like what he saw happening in Washington, D.C., so he decided he wanted to be the change.

“I felt like I had to do it,” Goldberg said. “So I’ve taken six months off of my life and I’m running for congress.”

In a few weeks, he’ll face incumbent Republican congressman Tim Walberg at the polls.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to move America back in the right direction,” said Walberg. “We saw that taking place two years ago. it’s all changed now.”

Before starting his political career in 1983, Walberg was a minister. He says it’s his conservative values that keep him running.

Walberg says he thinks the economy is a big issue facing voters this election.

“It’s not necessarily the inflation, that’s what’s results. but people see it as the cost of living and that’s impacting them every which way and form.”

Walberg says voters want to see security at home and at the border, adding his support of farmers.

“Let’s make sure we take care of it at home first, so we can ultimately supply the world.”

Goldberg is a supporter of vocational schools and unions.

“Strongly pro-union,” Goldberg said. “We’ve really got to boost the middle class that way. I’m a big proponent of the pro act. I support the $15 an hour minimum wage.”

When it comes to abortion, Walberg and Goldberg stand firm in their beliefs.

“My strong position is that I’m pro-choice,” said Goldberg.

“The only limited exception I would give is in the case of the life of the mother, clear life of the mother,” said Walberg. “Not the health, but the life of the mother.”

One thing they can agree on is that change has to happen, and it starts at the polls.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
Trenton Ganton
Teen charged with attempted murder, arson in Jackson house fire
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

In Michigan’s 7th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin is running against...
DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District
In Michigan’s 7th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin is running against...
DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District
Walberg was first elected to congress 11 years ago. Goldberg is an attorney from New Buffalo.
DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District
(Source: MGN)
DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District