DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the second congressional district, incumbent Republican John Moolenar is competing against Democrat Jerry Hilliard, an economics professor.

Michigan’s second district includes Barry, Ionia, Gratiot, Clare, and parts of Eaton County.

Both Hilliard and Moolenar are making their pitch to some new voters thanks to the latest redistricting effort in Michigan, but it’s Hilliard’s third time running against Moolenar for the congressional seat.

“Instead of passing it off to someone else I just worked harder this time than I have the other times,” says Hilliard.

“You know, I can only say I’ve been working hard to all 20 counties in the second district, listening to the voters because elections are important time to hear what’s on the voters mind,” said Moolenar.

When it comes to the topic of abortion, incumbent Moolenar is pro-life while opponent Hilliard is pro-choice.

“I believe we ought to be looking out for the lives of the unborn, but also for mothers and we ought to be making sure we care for mothers,” Moolenar said.

“Women still having autonomy over their bodies is a very important issue,” said Hilliard. “The Supreme Court is acting more like our rulers now than our public servants.”

With rising inflation--both candidates say they want to get the economy back on track.

“We need to break up monopolies,” Hilliard said. “A lot of the problems in our economy, recent problems, especially have been because there’s too much industry consolidation and they have a monopoly power.”

“Making sure we have the supply chains, the workforce to grow our economy,” Moolenar said. “But also, something like rural broadband is very important in areas where we saw through the pandemic the need for access to the internet whether it was education or health care for seniors.”

Moolenar says Michigan’s education system is heading in the wrong direction.

“Parents who have been shut out of their children’s education and we have an attorney general that is targeting parents calling them domestic terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Hilliard has his eyes set on making the country greener.

“When we look at the environment that’s really the underlying issue that has to be solved in order for all of this other stuff in the long run to mean anything.”

