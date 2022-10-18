Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,414 new cases, 173 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,874,009 cases and 39,092 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,414 new cases of COVID and 173 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,773 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,793 average.

State totals now sit at 2,874,009 cases and 39,092 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,051 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 978 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Oct. 25.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,229204201
Eaton County26,788408188.6
Ingham County64,409795140.9
Jackson County40,320569162.1
Shiawassee County16,715221161.5

