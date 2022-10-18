Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 12,414 new cases, 173 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,414 new cases of COVID and 173 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,773 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,793 average.

State totals now sit at 2,874,009 cases and 39,092 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,051 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 978 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Oct. 25.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,229 204 201 Eaton County 26,788 408 188.6 Ingham County 64,409 795 140.9 Jackson County 40,320 569 162.1 Shiawassee County 16,715 221 161.5

