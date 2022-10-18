Commercial-grade projector stolen from closed Ionia drive-in

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office believe the projector was stolen in early October 2022.
The Ionia County Sheriff's Office believe the projector was stolen in early October 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Ionia County are looking for a commercial projector that was stolen earlier this month.

According to authorities, the projector was taken from the former Danny Boy’s Drive In Movie Theater on State Road sometime between Oct. 6-9.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said there is a limited marked for resale as the projector is commercial-grade and is very expensive. Projectors of this type can range between $30,000 and $60,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737.

