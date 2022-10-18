Commercial-grade projector stolen from closed Ionia drive-in

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Ionia County are looking for a commercial projector that was stolen earlier this month.

According to authorities, the projector was taken from the former Danny Boy’s Drive In Movie Theater on State Road sometime between Oct. 6-9.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said there is a limited marked for resale as the projector is commercial-grade and is very expensive. Projectors of this type can range between $30,000 and $60,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737.

