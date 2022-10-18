Commercial-grade projector stolen from closed Ionia drive-in
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Ionia County are looking for a commercial projector that was stolen earlier this month.
According to authorities, the projector was taken from the former Danny Boy’s Drive In Movie Theater on State Road sometime between Oct. 6-9.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said there is a limited marked for resale as the projector is commercial-grade and is very expensive. Projectors of this type can range between $30,000 and $60,000.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737.
Read next:
- MSU-led team receives $3.4M in funding for culinary herb production research
- Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at age 95
- One person injured in car versus semi-truck crash in Jackson County
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.