Both NFL Teams in New York Are Winning

-NEW YORK (AP) - All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants are 5-1 after an impressive 24-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Jets are 4-2 after stunning Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay 27-10. They both are riding three-game winning streaks and have winning records together for the first time since 2015. It’s the first time since 2010 both teams have won at least four of their first six games.

