Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue

By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures Thursday and Friday for a barge unloading.

According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.

Drivers crossing over Grand River will be detoured south on Cedar Street, west on Kalamazoo Street, and north on Grand Avenue back to Michigan Avenue.

The closures are expected to last until 5 p.m. Friday.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website.

