Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
Trenton Ganton
Teen charged with attempted murder, arson in Jackson house fire
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

Former Michigan Speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
9/11 first responders at greater risk for blood cancer
Your Health: 9/11 first responders at greater risk for blood cancer
In Michigan’s 7th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin is running against...
DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District