Twin sisters beat their battle of Breast Cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and “It’s a Breast Thing,” hosted a photo shoot Sunday to highlight the women who are affected by the disease.

Breast Cancer is something that affects one in eight women in the United States. Julia Veale and Joan Tichvon are twins who both had breast cancer, who are also models for the “It’s a Breast Thing” calendar.

Tichvon was diagnosed in 2003 at just the age of 23.

“Just from a screening we found a lump, and because of how young I was. We honestly weren’t what it would end up being. So, it was little bit of a shock to find out that it was breast cancer but also reality,” said Tichvon.

Her sister, Veale, had Breast Cancer twice. Once in 2011 and then again in 2021.

“Some of the challenging parts just come from trying to live your life just as a normal person during treatment,” said Veale. “You know trying to be a mother, a sister, and a wife, you know as you’re going through treatment.”

The twins said although their journey with breast cancer was difficult, it was not all bad.

“The highlight of that, that I found anyways is how much I found myself. I would not have dug as deep if I did not have to. And then also the people that I surrounded myself with, the people that stick by you the people who show up out of nowhere,” said Tichvon.

After beating Breast Cancer their goal is to spread awareness and show others that recovery is possible.

“Having survived well two times of breast cancer, and two times of another cancer I think what that -- you’re given a choice to live in it or to give back,” Veale added.

And of course, the twins stressed the importance of routine mammograms.

“Be aware know your body, don’t be afraid to feel yourself up to determine if things are out of order,” said Tichvon.

There are several places that offer free or low-cost mammograms across Mid-Michigan like the Ingham County Health Department.

The photo shoot featured models who will be part of the “It’s a Breast Thing,” 2023 calendar.

