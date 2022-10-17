Texans Let Go of Vice President

A "Uvalde Strong" sticker is displayed on a Houston Texans helmet prior to an NFL football...
A "Uvalde Strong" sticker is displayed on a Houston Texans helmet prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
-HOUSTON (AP) - The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.

