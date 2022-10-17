Stewardship Saturday returns to Meridian Township

Help the Meridian Conversation Corps restore habitat across parks and reserves.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stewardship Saturday is returning on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Sander Farm Preserved Natural Area.

Residents can help the Meridian Conservation Corps restore habitat across parks and preserves through activities like invasive plant removal and sowing native seeds.

This event occurs every other Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. at a different location.

Their upcoming event is on Oct. 22 at Sander Farm Preserved Natural Area located at 4344 Dobie Road, Okemos. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for Wetland Walk tours, but drop-ins are welcome.

You can register and get more information by contacting Land Stewardship Coordinator Emma Campbell at ecampbell@meridian.mi.us or calling 517.853.4614.

All workdays are outdoors and may be canceled due to inclement weather.

If you would like to join the Meridian Conservation Corps to receive email updates on future stewardship events and get free MCC swag, sign up at the Meridian Conservation Corps here.

