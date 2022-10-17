Social services feeling the impact of COVID-Relief funds stopping

By Gena Harris
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - There was a lot of money flowing from the federal government during the pandemic. Lawmakers from both parties agreed it was necessary to help families stay afloat and to keep the economy from tanking.

The multi-billion-dollar spending we saw cannot last forever. Now we are seeing what happens when the government turns off the faucet. With COVID money drying up many social services are adjusting the way they help people who need it most.

Housing Services Mid-Michigan, help with homelessness and evictions.

Christie Harry said for the last two years they have helped 3 thousand families in Clinton and Eaton counties.

“We wait until they have an actual court-ordered eviction, which is the second step in the eviction step process before we can assist,” said Harry. “But we’ve had to do that to be able to help as many people as we can before they actually hit homelessness.”

But the 13 million dollars the agency got during the pandemic has now dwindled down, now it is only going to be able to help about 150 families between now and march.

“It’s a huge hit, for the agencies to be able to assist but we are going to do the best we can and work with other agencies and try to help as many people as we can,” said Harry.

Looking ahead to the future Harry said housing services will only accept people who are in dire need.

This means if someone has a court-ordered eviction, the housing services will be able to step in.

