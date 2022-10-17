Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting

(WABI)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities continue to investigate after shots were fired at Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon.

Roseville police are searching for a suspect who fired multiple shots outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods after an altercation.

The suspect, described as a Black male, aged 18-25, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans pulled out a gun and fired several times before fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Roseville police and other agencies secured the entire mall to make sure the suspect was no longer there. The mall was checked and the suspect had indeed left the location.

No one was arrested and no one remains in custody.

The public is being told to avoid the area around the mall at Gratiot and Masonic while the investigation continues.

It is not yet clear what prompted the altercation that led to the shooting.

Stay with News 10 as this story develops.

