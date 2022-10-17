Reverse job fairs pop up for ‘Careers in Energy Week’ in Michigan

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Bryan Bonkowski
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students had an opportunity to learn more about careers available in the energy industry.

As part of careers in energy week, MI Environment looked at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. On Monday, The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) held a reverse job fair. It was a chance for students in the Lansing area to come and contrast normal job fairs. The purpose of Monday’s event was to allow students to ask questions.

One training analyst named Dawn Plenar said there is a job for everyone, and you just must find out what it is.

“We have every career you can think of. We have customer service which is sitting right next to me,” said Plenar. “We have line workers we have test groups. We have project engineering. So, I mean if you can think of the career, we have it.”

The event was specifically for high schoolers but BWL is holding another reverse job fair on Friday for middle school students who are interested.

If you wish to learn more or even register, you can visit the Michigan website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission.
East Lansing police find two stolen guns
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

Latest News

Your Health
Advancements in Shoulder Replacement Surgery
Blake Road along I-94 will close for construction project
WILX Weather Webcast 10/17/2022 PM
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigates theft of catalytic converters