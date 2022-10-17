Reverse job fairs pop up for ‘Careers in Energy Week’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students had an opportunity to learn more about careers available in the energy industry.

As part of careers in energy week, MI Environment looked at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. On Monday, The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) held a reverse job fair. It was a chance for students in the Lansing area to come and contrast normal job fairs. The purpose of Monday’s event was to allow students to ask questions.

One training analyst named Dawn Plenar said there is a job for everyone, and you just must find out what it is.

“We have every career you can think of. We have customer service which is sitting right next to me,” said Plenar. “We have line workers we have test groups. We have project engineering. So, I mean if you can think of the career, we have it.”

The event was specifically for high schoolers but BWL is holding another reverse job fair on Friday for middle school students who are interested.

If you wish to learn more or even register, you can visit the Michigan website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.