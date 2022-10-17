Prescott Says He Wants to Play Against Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) while throwing a pass in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.((AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says it is his plan to play in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott has missed the past five games with a thumb injury and the team fashioned a 4-1 record behind fill in quarterback, Lansing native Cooper Rush. But the Cowboys lost at unbeaten Philadelphia Sunday night 26-17. Dallas now has a 4-2 record. The Lions play off a bye week and have a 1-4 season record.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission.
East Lansing police find two stolen guns
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

Latest News

A "Uvalde Strong" sticker is displayed on a Houston Texans helmet prior to an NFL football...
Texans Let Go of Vice President
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Another Big Ten Honor For Windmon
Basketball hoop generic
North Carolina Number One in First Basketball Poll
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU and Michigan to Play at Night