Prescott Says He Wants to Play Against Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says it is his plan to play in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott has missed the past five games with a thumb injury and the team fashioned a 4-1 record behind fill in quarterback, Lansing native Cooper Rush. But the Cowboys lost at unbeaten Philadelphia Sunday night 26-17. Dallas now has a 4-2 record. The Lions play off a bye week and have a 1-4 season record.

