Pie in the face for Principal of Murphy Elementary School after students raise over $21K

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Pie in the face for Principal of Murphy Elementary School after students raise over $21K for fundraiser

Friday was Pie Day at Murphy Elementary School in Haslett.

Through Fun Run and several other events, students successfully raised over $21,000 surpassing their goal to support their Parent Teacher Organization and activities.

As a reward for meeting the challenge, students enjoyed a day by throwing whipped cream pies into the face of their principal, Kevin Hatch.

