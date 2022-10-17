HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Pie in the face for Principal of Murphy Elementary School after students raise over $21K for fundraiser

Friday was Pie Day at Murphy Elementary School in Haslett.

Through Fun Run and several other events, students successfully raised over $21,000 surpassing their goal to support their Parent Teacher Organization and activities.

As a reward for meeting the challenge, students enjoyed a day by throwing whipped cream pies into the face of their principal, Kevin Hatch.

