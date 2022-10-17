Obama joins Governor Whitmer and Democratic Party for ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former President Barack Obama will travel to Metro Detroit on Oct. 29 to join Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and Michigan Democrats up and down the ballot for a ‘Get Out the Vote Rally.’

“The event will focus on the stakes of the race as access to abortion, voting rights, and public education are at risk in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer’s campaign.

The former president will rally in Michigan as “part of his first campaign swing ahead of November’s midterm election.”

More: Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears

