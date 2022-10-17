Obama joins Governor Whitmer and Democratic Party for ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former President Barack Obama will travel to Metro Detroit on Oct. 29 to join Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and Michigan Democrats up and down the ballot for a ‘Get Out the Vote Rally.’

“The event will focus on the stakes of the race as access to abortion, voting rights, and public education are at risk in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer’s campaign.

The former president will rally in Michigan as “part of his first campaign swing ahead of November’s midterm election.”

More: Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission.
East Lansing police find two stolen guns
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

Latest News

Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting
Police search for suspect in Macomb Mall shooting
Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting
Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting
Did Someone Say Snowflakes?
WILX's Top Plays
WILX's Top Plays