North Carolina Number One in First Basketball Poll

Basketball hoop generic
Basketball hoop generic(USMC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
-North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll. The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth. Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.

