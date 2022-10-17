In My View: It’s a different year for Michigan, Michigan State game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a different year for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game.

They each have a bye week now so two weeks to prepare. Michigan is desperate for a win after two straight losses to MSU in the series.

A win for MSU would go a long way to salvaging something from the season. It’s a big deal to the fans of each school no matter what everyone says is a bigger deal. And this year we get two weeks of hype and trash talk going into the game in Ann Arbor.

Have fun.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.