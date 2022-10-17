In My View: It’s a different year for Michigan, Michigan State game

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a different year for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game.

They each have a bye week now so two weeks to prepare. Michigan is desperate for a win after two straight losses to MSU in the series.

A win for MSU would go a long way to salvaging something from the season. It’s a big deal to the fans of each school no matter what everyone says is a bigger deal. And this year we get two weeks of hype and trash talk going into the game in Ann Arbor.

Have fun.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission.
East Lansing police find two stolen guns
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

Latest News

In My View: What games have my attention
In My View: There is no clear-cut pre-season favorite on the men’s side
In My View: MSU needs to satisfy the fans
In My View: Spartans need to win Saturday