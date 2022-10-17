MSU and Michigan to Play at Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For just the second time since they began playing in 1898, Michigan and Michigan State will play their annual football game at night. This year’s matchup is set for Saturday, October 29th with a 7:30pm kick off in Ann Arbor and ABC will televise. Both teams have byes this week. Michigan is 7-0 and MSU is 3-4 but has beaten Michigan the past two years.

