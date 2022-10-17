Michigan Attorney General warns of new Cryptocurrency Scam ‘Pig Butchering’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office warns of a new Cryptocurrency scam called ‘Pig Butchering.’

Pig butchering uses romance as a tactic to build trust with the victim and ultimately persuades them to invest their money using a fake cryptocurrency platform.

“Consumers must always remain vigilant and alert for scams especially as new financial products like bitcoin and cryptocurrency become popular,” said the Attorney General’s Office. “Take time to research any investment being considered and be wary of promises of large, quick returns.”

