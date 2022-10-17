Michigan Attorney General warns of new Cryptocurrency Scam ‘Pig Butchering’

Environmental groups say they want local governments to step up and regulate new crypto...
Environmental groups say they want local governments to step up and regulate new crypto facilities--to avoid effects on environment, power grid, & energy rates.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office warns of a new Cryptocurrency scam called ‘Pig Butchering.’

Pig butchering uses romance as a tactic to build trust with the victim and ultimately persuades them to invest their money using a fake cryptocurrency platform.

“Consumers must always remain vigilant and alert for scams especially as new financial products like bitcoin and cryptocurrency become popular,” said the Attorney General’s Office. “Take time to research any investment being considered and be wary of promises of large, quick returns.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission.
East Lansing police find two stolen guns
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

Latest News

Everett High School FB
Lansing City Clerk hosts mock Halloween election and voter registration at Everett High School
Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting
Police search for suspect in Macomb Mall shooting
Obama joins Governor Whitmer and Democratic Party for ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’