Lansing City Clerk hosts mock Halloween election and voter registration at Everett High School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Clerk, Chris Swope’s Office is hosting a special mock election at Everett High School using a Halloween-themed ballot.

The Lansing City Clerk’s Office planned this outreach activity to encourage an increase in voter participation in the future by having middle and high school students experience the voting process today.

“By reaching out to the next generation of voters early, and indirectly to their parents and grandparents, we hope that they will understand the process in a less intimidating format and be more comfortable to vote when they turn 18,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “In addition, I appreciate the members of the Lansing Area League of Women Voters for volunteering their time to help encourage more voter participation. We could not do this type of outreach without their help.”

Students in grades 7 through 8 will have the opportunity during their lunch hour to vote for their favorite Halloween character, candy, and on a proposal.

Any student who will be 18 years of age or older by November 8th can also register to vote.

