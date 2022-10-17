Lansing City Clerk hosts mock Halloween election and voter registration at Everett High School

Everett High School FB
Everett High School FB(Everett High School)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Clerk, Chris Swope’s Office is hosting a special mock election at Everett High School using a Halloween-themed ballot.

The Lansing City Clerk’s Office planned this outreach activity to encourage an increase in voter participation in the future by having middle and high school students experience the voting process today.

“By reaching out to the next generation of voters early, and indirectly to their parents and grandparents, we hope that they will understand the process in a less intimidating format and be more comfortable to vote when they turn 18,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.  “In addition, I appreciate the members of the Lansing Area League of Women Voters for volunteering their time to help encourage more voter participation. We could not do this type of outreach without their help.”

Students in grades 7 through 8 will have the opportunity during their lunch hour to vote for their favorite Halloween character, candy, and on a proposal.

Any student who will be 18 years of age or older by November 8th can also register to vote.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission.
East Lansing police find two stolen guns
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

Latest News

Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting
Police search for suspect in Macomb Mall shooting
Obama joins Governor Whitmer and Democratic Party for ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’
Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting
Roseville Police continue to investigate Macomb Mall shooting