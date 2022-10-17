Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Silver Bells in the City is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. This event is presented by the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing.

This year’s official State Christmas tree will be a 63-foot, spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology Management and Budget (DTMB) and harvested in St. Johns. The spruce will arrive on the Capitol grounds on Oct. 29, donated by Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck.

Following the tree lighting, season 20 American Idol contestant and Dansville, Michigan native, Jacob Moran will take to the stage.

There will also be 200 drones performing a Firefly drone Light Show, lighting up the sky while synchronizing to music after Moran’s performance. Then the highly anticipated reappearance of the firework display over the Capitol, marking its grand finale.

Events to expect for Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19:

Friday, Nov. 18:

The 25 th Annual Electric Light Parade begins at 6 p.m.

Following the parade, the lighting of the State Christmas Tree with a performance by Silver Bells headliner, Jacob Moran.

After the tree lighting, a Firefly Drone Holiday Light Show will illuminate the sky, choreographed to music.

•The Silver Bells Village will be filled with vendors from Michigan. The Village is located on the 100 block of E. Allegan St. between South Washington Square and Grand Avenue.

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and their live reindeer at Riverfront Plaza next to the Lansing Center.

Saturday, Nov. 19:

The Silver Bells 5k Race starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants have the choice to run/walk the 5K marked course in downtown Lansing or virtually from home. There will also be a costume contest. If interested, you can sign up here

More information can be found by visiting www.silverbellsinthecity.org

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.