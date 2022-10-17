Jackson Police investigate shooting near Barberry Drive

(MGN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Barberry Drive for shots fired. Casings were found on the scene.

According to reports, Officer Steven Brooks found a parked vehicle with several bullet holes and casings on the passenger seat. Three firearms were found at the residence the vehicle was parked.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with News 10 Today for more updates on this developing story.

