Jackson Police investigate shooting near Barberry Drive

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Barberry Drive for shots fired. Casings were found on the scene.

According to reports, Officer Steven Brooks found a parked vehicle with several bullet holes and casings on the passenger seat. Three firearms were found at the residence the vehicle was parked.

The investigation is still ongoing.

