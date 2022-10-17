Jackson Fire Department responds to fire on Seymour Avenue

Officers and Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Seymour Avenue for a house fire with suspects still inside.
(Kaylie Crowe)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning for a structure fire at a residence in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue.

A 69-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were inside at the time of the fire, according to Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt.  The 69-year-old was able to exit out the front door and the 40-year-old jumped from a second-story window.

Both females suffered from smoke inhalation. The 69-year-old had burns to her hands and the 40-year-old sustained a fractured ankle. Both females were transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. However, the 69-year-old was transferred to the U of M Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Sergeant Richard Burkhart located the suspect, an 18-year-old male, and interviewed him. The suspect admitted to setting the fire and was arrested for first-degree arson and attempted murder.

The 18-year-old male is in custody at the Jackson County Jail pending formal charges.

