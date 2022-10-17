Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigates theft of catalytic converters

This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that...
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recoverd after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix on Thursday, May 27, 2022. The bust came amid a national surge in thefts of the pricy auto parts that play a critical in reducing vehicle emissions and has led lawmakers in 36 states and in Washington D.C. to consider new laws to address the problem. (Phoenix Police Department via AP)(AP)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Around 6:07 a.m. on Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5700 South Meridian Road, Summit Township for theft of motor vehicle parts, reported by Sheriff Gary Schuette.

A caller advised that they heard what they believed to be a saw-cutting metal.

Deputies arrived to find two suspects fleeing from the area on foot. One of the suspects was found by deputies hiding underneath a vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies found serval vehicles with catalytic converters cut off.

The Michigan State Police K-9 responded and found the second fleeing suspect involved in the theft. An interview led to one of the suspects admitting to cutting off the catalytic converters.

The 32-year-old and 29-year-old suspects of Jackson were lodged at the jail of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The police report will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review for criminal charges.

