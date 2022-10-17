Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigates theft of catalytic converters

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Around 6:07 a.m. on Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5700 South Meridian Road, Summit Township for theft of motor vehicle parts, reported by Sheriff Gary Schuette.

A caller advised that they heard what they believed to be a saw-cutting metal.

Deputies arrived to find two suspects fleeing from the area on foot. One of the suspects was found by deputies hiding underneath a vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies found serval vehicles with catalytic converters cut off.

The Michigan State Police K-9 responded and found the second fleeing suspect involved in the theft. An interview led to one of the suspects admitting to cutting off the catalytic converters.

The 32-year-old and 29-year-old suspects of Jackson were lodged at the jail of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The police report will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review for criminal charges.

