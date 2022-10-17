Game of the Week: Holt tops East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia preps to visit Lansing Catholic

With a win, the Cougars will clinch a spot in the playoffs. The Pirates are already in
WILX Game of the Week
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week hasn’t failed yet to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Friday, Holt upset East Lansing at home to clinch a share of the CAAC Blue with a 16-13 win over the Trojans.

Next week, it will be the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates, travelling to Lansing to face the Lansing Catholic Cougars: a matchup between reigning state champions in their respective divisions.

With a win, the Cougars will clinch a spot in the playoffs. The Pirates are already in.

