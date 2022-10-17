First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A slow moving storm system over Ontario will continue to touch off rain showers at times today and we do have the possibility once again of seeing a few snowflakes mix in. The slow moving storm will bring on and off rain and snow showers tonight into Wednesday morning. No snow accumulation is expected in our area. The storm system will continue to provide gusty winds today. At times this afternoon into tonight we could see gusts near 35 to 40 MPH. Today will be a few degrees cooler than Monday with highs in the low 40s. Tonight low temperatures drop back to the mid 30s. Highs should be in the mid 40s Wednesday.

Conditions will start to improve on Thursday with the clouds starting to thin out. It will be warmer Thursday, too with highs in the low 50s. Friday afternoon temperatures return to the low 60s and highs should be near 70º Saturday through Monday. Right now the weekend looks dry with some sunshine both days.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 18, 2022

Average High: 60º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1910

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1896

Jackson Record High: 83º 1920

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1976

