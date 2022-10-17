Blake Road along I-94 closed for construction project

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The next phase of the project to rebuild I-94 in Jackson County is starting construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed Blake Road along the I-94 on Wednesday to install a storm sewer. The road is expected to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 29, which is good news for people heading to Ann Arbor for the Michigan vs. Michigan State game that goes on that day.

Drivers will be detoured onto Seymour Road and Dettman Road until construction is completed.

The project is a part of a $120 million project to make I-94 wider between the Airport Road and the US-127 interchange east of The City of Jackson.

The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

