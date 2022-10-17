AG Nessel reminds Michiganders to beware of student loan debt forgiveness scammers

Student Debt Graphic
Student Debt Graphic(MGN Online)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has made available the application for student loan debt relief announced by the Biden Administration.

“The opportunity for debt forgiveness is also an opportunity for scammers to try and gain access to your personal and financial information,” said Nessel. “It is important to remember that the federal government will not proactively email or text you to take advantage of this program. Residents should rely on legitimate sources for information and not fall for messages that create a sense of urgency or demand financial information.”

To avoid scams seeking to take advantage of borrowers’ eagerness to receive debt relief, AG Nessel is encouraging residents to follow the following tips:

  • For more information about this relief, visit the Federal Student Aid website and/or their loan servicer. Do not provide your personal or financial information in response to unsolicited emails, phone calls, or texts either purportedly from the federal government or a company claiming to be able to assist you with obtaining the announced relief.
  • Don’t agree to pay anyone for assistance in obtaining this relief.
  • Don’t be rushed. To get you to act fast, scammers say you could miss qualifying for repayment plans, loan consolidation, or loan forgiveness programs if you don’t sign up right away. Take your time and check it out.
  • Don’t give away your FSA ID. Some scammers claim they need your FSA ID to help you, but don’t share your FSA ID with anyone. Dishonest people could use that information to get into your account and steal your identity.

If you wish to make a report about potential scams, you can do so with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team by filing a complaint online or by calling 877-765-8388.

