No. 5 Michigan tops No. 10 Penn St 41-17, runs for 418 yards

Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) tries to avoid Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter...
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) tries to avoid Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17.

The Wolverines finished with 418 yards rushing against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing a game to rank among college football’s leaders.

Michigan was dominant for much of the first half but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.

