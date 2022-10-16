Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

NEWARK, NJ (AP) - Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s second straight win to begin the season.

David Perron and Dominik Kubalik also scored.

The Red Wings beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in their opener. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Miles Wood also scored.

