Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

Nedeljkovic had 37 saves
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) celebrates scoring a goal in the second period of...
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) celebrates scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEWARK, NJ (AP) - Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s second straight win to begin the season.

David Perron and Dominik Kubalik also scored.

The Red Wings beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in their opener. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Miles Wood also scored.

