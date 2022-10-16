Michigan State Beats Wisconsin in Overtime, 34-28

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year graduate senior wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime period and the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in front of 72,526 fans at Spartan Stadium on Homecoming Saturday.

Thorne completed 21-of-28 passes for 265 yards and threw two touchdown passes, while Reed caught nine passes for 117 yards and one score and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime, and sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman had five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore running back Jalen Berger carried the ball 16 times for 60 yards and had one touchdown and senior running back Elijah Collins has 14 for 43 yards and a score.

Senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon led the defensive unit with 11 tackles, including two for loss, while redshirt sophomore Cal Haladay had nine tackles, junior safety Angelo Grose had eight tackles and freshman defensive back Dillon Tatum added six stops. Windmon caused both turnovers - he had his first career interception in the first quarter, and forced a fumble on Wisconsin’s second possession of overtime.

It marked MSU’s first win in overtime since a 23-20 win over Nebraska last season in Spartan Stadium.

Wisconsin scored on its first series of the game, driving 63 yards on 11 plays while taking 5:27 off the clock, capped by a 1-yard run on fourth down by Braelon Allen.

The Spartans drove the ball down to the Wisconsin 10-yard line on their second series to set up first-and-goal, but Collins was stopped short of the end zone on fourth down from the 1-yard line.

MSU got the ball right back in great field position as Windmon intercepted his first career pass at the Wisconsin 12-yard line, setting up Berger’s 12-yard TD run that tied the game at 7 with just 20 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Wisconsin regained the lead on another 1-yard touchdown run at the 10:21 mark in the second quarter.

Trailing 14-7 at the half, Michigan State tied it at 14 with less than a minute left in the third quarter following an eight-play, 97-yard touchdown drive that was finished off by a 1-yard run by Collins. Maliq Carr’s 72-yard reception – MSU’s longest pass of the year – set up the touchdown for Collins.

The Spartans took their first lead of the game midway through the fourth quarter when Thorne capped a six play, 65-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Coleman with just over seven minutes left in the game.

The Badgers came right back and tied the game at 21-all on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Graham Mertz with under two minutes left. MSU took the ball over with 1:55 left and drove to the Wisconsin 29-yard line, but were not able to take the lead on a field goal attempt as the clock expired, sending it to overtime.

Wisconsin won the coin flip in overtime and chose to defend first and the Spartans struck quickly, with Reed throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Coleman on the first play, giving MSU a 28-21 lead. Facing a third-and-10 on its first possession, Wisconsin’s Mertz completed a 25-yard pass to Chimere Dike to tie the game.

In the second overtime, Windmon forced a fumble on Wisconsin’s first play, giving MSU the ball back on the 25-yard line. After two plays and facing a third-and-12, Thorne connected with Reed on a 27-yard pass in the corner of the north end zone, giving MSU the thrilling 34-28 win.

Michigan State returns to action Saturday, Oct. 29 to face Michigan in Ann Arbor. The game time will be announced at a later date.

