First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weather this week across Mid-Michigan has something for everyone. We start the week off with rain, a few snowflakes and chilly temperatures. The end of the week we see some sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Today through Wednesday a storm system northeast of Michigan will not be moving much. What this means for us will be on and off rain showers today through Wednesday. It may be just cold enough aloft for a few snowflakes to mix in with the raindrops at times. No snow accumulation is expected in our area. High temperatures each day Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s. You may want to pull the waterproof heavier jacket out of the back of the closet. Gusty winds the next few days will make it feel even colder than what the thermometer is showing.

In true October fashion, we see a flip-flop in the weather for the end of the week. Once the stalled out storm system moves out we see a shift in the wind to the southwest and warmer air returns to the area. High temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday, the 60s Friday and near 70º for the weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected each day Thursday through Sunday.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 17, 2022

Average High: 60º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1956

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1868

Jackson Record High: 84º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 21º 1977

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.